"Majestic" mini horses Dwight and Stanley up for adoption in Massachusetts

DEDHAM - A pair of "mini, but majestic" horses in Massachusetts are looking for a new home. Dwight and Stanley are 20-year-old brothers, currently staying with the Animal Rescue League in Dedham.

The ARL says Dwight and Stanley "are in fantastic health." They are very social and "have a bit of a mischievous side as well."

Mini horses Dwight and Stanley Animal Rescue League

The pair was surrendered by a family on Martha's Vineyard and were being kept at a horse sanctuary in Plymouth County but they reportedly "spent a little too much time trying to interact with the mares on the property," so they were taken in by the ARL.

Dwight and Stanley will be gelded later this month and then they'll be available for adoption.

"Mini horses make wonderful pets and typically live longer than full-size horse breeds, so these two have many years ahead of them," the ARL said.

Mini horse Dwight Animal Rescue League

Anyone who has the ability to adopt the siblings can contact the ARl's adoption team at (617) 426-9170 x605 or email Dedham-adoption@arlboston.org