Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak spotted at Fenway Park

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Two stars of "The Office" were spotted rooting for their hometown team at Fenway Park Tuesday night.

Cambridge native Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, from Newton, wore their Red Sox gear and sat next to the Boston dugout. They also took some pictures on the field with Wally and Tessie before the game.

Miami Marlins v Boston Red Sox
Actors Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak pose for a photo with Wally and Tessie the Boston Red Sox mascots. Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Kaling posted photos from a trip to the Boston Children's Museum on Instagram.

The Red Sox fell to the Miami Marlins 10-1. 

