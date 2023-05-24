Here's a mind-blowing Jayson Tatum stat after Celtics' Game 4 win over the Heat

BOSTON -- On the whole, Jayson Tatum's postseason has had some highs and lows. Those peaks, though, now have him in some ultra-rare company.

On Tuesday, with the season on the line, Tatum turned in a 33-point, 11-rebound, seven-assist performance in Boston's 116-99 win over the Heat.

It was the sixth time this postseason that Tatum has topped 30 points with 10-plus rebounds and five-plus assists in a game. ESPN Stats & Info provided some context on that accomplishment, noting that Tatum is tied for having the second-most such games in NBA postseason history.

LeBron James is the all-time leader with seven.

Jayson Tatum has 6 30-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist games this postseason, tied for 2nd-most in a single postseason all-time.



Only LeBron James in 2018 had more (7). pic.twitter.com/R6Ywf2Ql2v — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 24, 2023

Tatum will have at least one more chance to tie that mark, and if he does it again in Game 5, chances are he'll have yet another chance for a monster performance in Game 6.

Tatum has strung together some of his best scoring nights in consecutive games this postseason. He scored 30 points in the clinching Game 6 against Atlanta, then scored 39 points in Game 1 against Philadelphia. He also scored 51 points in the Game 7 win over Philly, then scored 30 in Game 1 and 34 in Game 2 vs. Miami.