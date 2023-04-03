Milton yoga class for moms focuses on fitness and friendships

MILTON - "I'm creating a mom community here because I need a mom community," gym owner and yoga instructor Alex Wild told WBZ-TV.

"Milton is a wonderful town. There's a lot of young families and you often see moms out walking by themselves with their strollers which is fine, but it's really lonely. So, I want to be a place that people can come and find people even if it's just for an hour," Wild explained.

Wild is a mom of three and has been practicing yoga for more than 20 years. Her unique Mom and Me class is one of the most popular at her gym Muscle and Flow in Milton.

The hourlong class is open to moms, babies, and toddlers. Wild teaches with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Luca by her side and says there's zero pressure to be perfect. Toddlers can play, babies can sleep, even feed mid-class. Some babies even get in on yoga poses.

"Moms are so worried something is going to go wrong, or baby is not going to act right in yoga. There is no acting right in yoga. Babies are babies, they'll do what they do and being in a place where people understand that is really important and freeing for moms," Wild said.

Mom Lina Clinton and 6-month-old daughter Cecilia have been coming to class for a few months. Clinton says she loves the bonding time she gets with her daughter and the comradery with other moms.

"If you had a blow out right before class no one is going to judge you for that. Being met by a huge community of others who understand some of the pitfalls that you're going through, celebrating the amazing things that you're going through, but just having a community there to back you is really nice."

Wild begins each class with a check in, asking moms about their highs and lows and keeping an open dialogue between poses.

"Motherhood is hard. No one talks about how hard it is and the silence around the post-partum period needs to end," Wild says.

"Women are not getting the support they need from their communities and that's why I want to be a space in which people can come and have a safe space to talk. Motherhood is amazing in a lot of ways but I was really surprised by how isolating motherhood is, so this class offers a support network."

Wild is also hoping clients might leave class with a new friend.

"Everybody gets a chance to talk. But also maybe a mom next to you says something and you say, 'Oh I could see myself taking a walk with this person sometime.' Then you get her phone number and then you have your first mom friend."

Mommy and me Yoga is held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at Muscle and Flow in Milton. For more information, click here.