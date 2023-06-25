Watch CBS News
Local News

State trooper seriously injured in crash on 93 in Milton

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MILTON - A state trooper was taken to the hospital after a crash on 93 early Sunday morning in Milton.

It happened at 3:15 a.m. on the northbound side of 93 between exits 3 and 4. State Police said the trooper was responding to a crash when another car approached the scene and struck him.

The trooper was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK. The driver that struck him was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police said the crash remains under investigation, including if any charges will be filed.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 10:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.