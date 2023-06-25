State trooper seriously injured in crash on 93 in Milton
MILTON - A state trooper was taken to the hospital after a crash on 93 early Sunday morning in Milton.
It happened at 3:15 a.m. on the northbound side of 93 between exits 3 and 4. State Police said the trooper was responding to a crash when another car approached the scene and struck him.
The trooper was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK. The driver that struck him was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
State Police said the crash remains under investigation, including if any charges will be filed.
