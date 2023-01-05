Driver charged nearly one year after deadly Milton crash

BOSTON – Manuel Afonseca of Boston is expected to be arraigned on Thursday, charged in a March 2022 Milton crash that killed one man and seriously injured a child.

Afonseca, 41, was driving a white sedan on Blue Hill Ave. when he crashed into a pickup truck being driven by 56-year-old Michael McGrath of Milton.

McGrath was killed in the crash while a child was hospitalized and had to undergo "major surgery."

Afonseca was rushed to the hospital after the crash in critical condition.

On Thursday, the Norfolk District Attorney's office announced that Afonseca is being charged in the crash, though they did not specify what charges he faces.

According to the DA, Afonseca is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Quincy District Court.