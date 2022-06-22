'Millionaire tax' ballot question can go before Massachusetts voters in November, SJC rules

BOSTON - The highest court in Massachusetts ruled Wednesday that the wording of a ballot question for a proposed "millionaire tax" constitutional amendment is legal and the measure can go before voters in November.

The amendment, that if passed would impose a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual's annual income that exceeds $1 million, had been challenged by a business group, some lawmakers, and other voters who said that the question's wording that said revenues raised by the surtax would be spent on education and transportation is "completely misleading."

The Supreme Judicial Court in its decision said the one-sentence statements describing the effects of a "yes" vote and a "no" vote are in compliance with the state constitution.

Supporters have said the measure could generate about $1.9 billion in annual revenue for education and transportation.