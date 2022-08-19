Watch CBS News
"We happily responded": NH firefighters help woman in wheelchair get outside to enjoy weather

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MILFORD, N.H. - No request is too small for Milford, New Hampshire firefighters.

The department shared an uplifting story on Friday about helping an older resident get some fresh air on a nice summer day. The woman's nurse was unable to get her and her wheelchair up and down some apartment steps.

Milford Fire got a call asking to assist the woman, and they "happily responded."

"We truly love seeing such a beautiful smile and we are so happy that she was able to go outside to enjoy this beautiful weather," the department said. "Our job is to help people in need, big or small we are happy to help."

A Facebook photo shows the grateful woman with the firefighters who helped her.

Today we were requested to help this young lady to bring her outside to enjoy the beautiful weather. Due to her...

Posted by Milford Fire Department on Friday, August 19, 2022

"The best payment we received, is her appreciation and her big beautiful smile," the department said.  

