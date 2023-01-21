Watch CBS News
Person found dead in Milford, New Hampshire house fire

MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.

The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.

A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.

Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started. 

January 21, 2023

