Person found dead in Milford, New Hampshire house fire

MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.

The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.

A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.

Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started.