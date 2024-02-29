Massachusetts school van driver charged in child pornography investigation

MILFORD - A school van driver for Milford Public Schools was arrested in a child pornography investigation.

Robert Nolan, 27, was arraigned Thursday in Milford District Court.

Milford Police Chief Robbie Tusino said detectives found child pornography on Nolan's cellphone. According to Detective Patrick Crosson, two cellphones and a computer belonging to Tusino were searched and the images featured children as young as 6 years old.

Robert Nolan Milford Police Department

Tusino said there's no evidence any students were involved and there's no direct threat to the community.

School Superintendent Kevin McIntyre said Nolan worked with the school for about six years and is no longer with the district. He said to his knowledge, Nolan had no prior issues and passed a background check.

"It's always very disappointing when you hear of a staff member who's been arrested and charged with a crime, particularly when it deals with child pornography," said McIntyre. "I mean, it's the last thing any of us want to hear."

McIntyre said Nolan interacted with a "very small percentage" of students.