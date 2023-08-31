Watch CBS News
Local News

2 charged in Milford backyard volleyball gambling ring

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

2 charged in Milford backyard volleyball gambling ring
2 charged in Milford backyard volleyball gambling ring 00:25

MILFORD – Two people are facing charges after police said they ran a largescale illegal gambling ring centered around backyard volleyball matches at a Milford home.

Luis Loja-Caguana is charged with keeper of a disorderly home, gaming or betting, and place for registering bets. Zoila Castro is facing a charge of selling liquor.

Police said Loja-Caguana paved over his entire backyard and turned it into two full-size volleyball courts.

screenshot-2023-08-31-102426-1.jpg
Police say a backyard gambling ring was centered around volleyball matches in Milford. Milford Police

He allegedly collected and placed bets during matches.

Milford police said the prize money would be in the thousands of dollars. According to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, police seized about $10,000 in cash during the arrests.

Castro allegedly ran a full-size concession stand, selling alcohol illegally and without permits.

Charges are pending for other people whose names have not yet been released.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 10:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.