2 charged in Milford backyard volleyball gambling ring

MILFORD – Two people are facing charges after police said they ran a largescale illegal gambling ring centered around backyard volleyball matches at a Milford home.

Luis Loja-Caguana is charged with keeper of a disorderly home, gaming or betting, and place for registering bets. Zoila Castro is facing a charge of selling liquor.

Police said Loja-Caguana paved over his entire backyard and turned it into two full-size volleyball courts.

Police say a backyard gambling ring was centered around volleyball matches in Milford. Milford Police

He allegedly collected and placed bets during matches.

Milford police said the prize money would be in the thousands of dollars. According to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, police seized about $10,000 in cash during the arrests.

Castro allegedly ran a full-size concession stand, selling alcohol illegally and without permits.

Charges are pending for other people whose names have not yet been released.