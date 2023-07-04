Watch CBS News
Make-A-Wish teen with leukemia gets to join Army for a day

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Make-A-Wish makes teen with Leukemia from Newbury wish of being in the Army come true
Make-A-Wish makes teen with Leukemia from Newbury wish of being in the Army come true 00:54

NEWBURY — A teenager from Newbury who has been fighting leukemia since 2018 just had his wish come true.

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island made it possible for 19-year-old Miles Avery to visit Fort Belvoir in Virginia to be in the Army for the day. 

make-a-wish-army-3.jpg
Avery, 19, was given the rank of Sergeant during his trip to Fort Belvoir, Va.  US Army

During a ceremony at the Fort, Avery received the rank of Sergeant and met the Secretary of the Army, Christine Woruth. He also met the military dogs and got to check out some of the vehicles. 

make-a-wish-army-5.jpg
Miles Avery, 19, check out Army tanks while visiting Fort Belvoir in Virginia. US Army

Avery said he sees his cancer treatments and surgeries as his own story of resiliency, akin to those in the Armed Forces. For him, his visit to Fort Belvoir reinforced his hopes to pursue a career in the Army.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 6:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

