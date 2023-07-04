Make-A-Wish teen with leukemia gets to join Army for a day
NEWBURY — A teenager from Newbury who has been fighting leukemia since 2018 just had his wish come true.
Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island made it possible for 19-year-old Miles Avery to visit Fort Belvoir in Virginia to be in the Army for the day.
During a ceremony at the Fort, Avery received the rank of Sergeant and met the Secretary of the Army, Christine Woruth. He also met the military dogs and got to check out some of the vehicles.
Avery said he sees his cancer treatments and surgeries as his own story of resiliency, akin to those in the Armed Forces. For him, his visit to Fort Belvoir reinforced his hopes to pursue a career in the Army.
