Watch CBS News
Sports

Mike Vrabel reportedly joining Browns as consultant

By Matt Geagan

/ CBS Boston

Jacoby Brissett not a flashy signing, but a necessary one for New England Patriots
Jacoby Brissett not a flashy signing, but a necessary one for New England Patriots 03:28

BOSTON -- After getting shut out of head coaching gigs this offseason, Mike Vrabel has a new job in the NFL. He is reportedly set to join the Cleveland Browns as a consultant, both on the coaching staff and in the personnel department.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the hiring on Friday.

Vrabel, a three-time Super Bowl champ as a player with the Patriots and a member of the team's Hall of Fame, was in the market for a job this offseason after being let go by the Titans following a six-year run in Tennessee. He compiled a 54-45 record with the Titans, leading the team to a pair of AFC South titles and a trip to the AFC Championship game in 2021, when he also took home NFL Coach of the Year honors.

But Vrabel was let go by Tennessee following a 6-11 campaign in 2023. There was also a report that Tennessee management questioned Vrabel's commitment to the team after some comments he made during his Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony during the season.

A few teams in need of a head coach expressed interest in Vrabel after his firing, and even before the Patriots moved on from Bill Belichick, he had reportedly expressed interest in a potential return to New England. But the Patriots hired Jerod Mayo to take Belichick's place, and Vrabel ended up getting shut out of head-coaching jobs.

An Akron native and Ohio State alumn, Vrabel will now be a bit closer to home in his new role. 

Matt Geagan

Matthew Geagan is a sports writer and producer for CBS Boston and wbz.com. He has been part of the WBZ sports team for nearly 20 years.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 2:58 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.