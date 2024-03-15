Mike Vrabel reportedly joining Browns as consultant

Jacoby Brissett not a flashy signing, but a necessary one for New England Patriots

BOSTON -- After getting shut out of head coaching gigs this offseason, Mike Vrabel has a new job in the NFL. He is reportedly set to join the Cleveland Browns as a consultant, both on the coaching staff and in the personnel department.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the hiring on Friday.

Vrabel, a three-time Super Bowl champ as a player with the Patriots and a member of the team's Hall of Fame, was in the market for a job this offseason after being let go by the Titans following a six-year run in Tennessee. He compiled a 54-45 record with the Titans, leading the team to a pair of AFC South titles and a trip to the AFC Championship game in 2021, when he also took home NFL Coach of the Year honors.

But Vrabel was let go by Tennessee following a 6-11 campaign in 2023. There was also a report that Tennessee management questioned Vrabel's commitment to the team after some comments he made during his Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony during the season.

A few teams in need of a head coach expressed interest in Vrabel after his firing, and even before the Patriots moved on from Bill Belichick, he had reportedly expressed interest in a potential return to New England. But the Patriots hired Jerod Mayo to take Belichick's place, and Vrabel ended up getting shut out of head-coaching jobs.

An Akron native and Ohio State alumn, Vrabel will now be a bit closer to home in his new role.