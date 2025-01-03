Mike Vrabel reportedly interviewing for Jets head coaching job on Friday

FOXBORO -- While a chunk of New England Patriots fans would like to see Mike Vrabel as head coach next season, he'll be interviewing with the team's rival on Friday. Vrabel is set to chat with the New York Jets about their head coaching vacancy, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Vrabel will be at the Jets team facilities on Friday to chat about their opening, after he spent the 2024 season as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns. His contract with Cleveland expired this week, and the 49-year-old is now free to interview for head-coaching jobs before the regular-season ends.

The Jets can chat with head-coaching candidates now because Robert Saleh was dismissed during the season. New York fired Saleh after a 2-3 start, and have gone 2-9 under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

The Jets have already spoken with former Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, whom they interviewed for their vacancy on Thursday. New York is looking for a veteran head coach after missing the playoffs for a 14th straight season.

Mike Vrabel's coaching resume

While Vrabel didn't land a job last offseason after being fired by the Tennessee Titans, he's one of the top candidates on the open market this time around.

Vrabel went 54-45 over his six seasons with the Titans and led Tennessee to the playoffs three times. The Titans made it to the AFC Championship Game as a wild card team in 2019 -- beating the Patriots in the wild card round in Tom Brady's final game with the team -- and won two AFC South titles under Vrabel.

While Jerod Mayo is currently the head coach of the 3-13 Patriots, he's on the hot seat because of a disastrous first season as an NFL head coach. It's unclear if Robert Kraft would fire Mayo and move on from his hand-picked Bill Belichick replacement so quickly, but there are many around New England that would like to see Vrabel leading the Patriots after he won three Super Bowls with the franchise as a player.

