Weekend Wakeup: Mike Shea's Coffee Roasting Company of Bridgewater

By Tiffany Chan

/ CBS Boston

Weekend Wakeup: Mike Shea’s Coffee Roasting Company of Bridgewater 04:11

BOSTON - Pour over or French press? 

Mike Shea's Coffee Roasting Company taught WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Tiffany Chan different ways to brew coffee while highlighting their beans Sunday morning. 

Father-son duo, John and Mike Shea, live in Fairhaven, but their roastery is in Bridgewater. In addition to coffee beans, Mike Shea's also makes cold brew, candles and even cigars!

Watch the interview in the video above. For more information, visit their website.

Tiffany Chan
Chan-2022.jpg

Tiffany Chan is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on November 12, 2023 / 9:28 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

