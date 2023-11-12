Weekend Wakeup: Mike Shea’s Coffee Roasting Company of Bridgewater

BOSTON - Pour over or French press?

Mike Shea's Coffee Roasting Company taught WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Tiffany Chan different ways to brew coffee while highlighting their beans Sunday morning.

Father-son duo, John and Mike Shea, live in Fairhaven, but their roastery is in Bridgewater. In addition to coffee beans, Mike Shea's also makes cold brew, candles and even cigars!

Watch the interview in the video above. For more information, visit their website.