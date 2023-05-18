Mike Pence says he'd 'welcome the opportunity' to run for president during visit to NH

Mike Pence says he'd 'welcome the opportunity' to run for president

Mike Pence says he'd 'welcome the opportunity' to run for president

Mike Pence says he'd 'welcome the opportunity' to run for president

DOVER, NH - Former vice president Mike Pence was in New Hampshire Wednesday, where he dropped more hints that he's considering running for president in 2024.

Pence spoke at the New Hampshire Home Builders' Association Lumber and Lobster event in Dover. He hasn't officially announced a run for the White House but is expected to launch a campaign in the comin weeks. It would put him direct competition with his former boss, Donald Trump, who is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

"I've debated Donald Trump many times, just not with the cameras on," said Pence. "I'd welcome the opportunity to bring my ideas forward if I'm a candidate and I promise to keep you posted on our plans."

Pence has spent the years since he left office distancing himself from the former president.