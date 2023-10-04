No return to Boston: Diamondbacks sign GM Mike Hazen to contract extension

BOSTON -- You can cross Mike Hazen off the wish list to lead the Red Sox baseball ops. department. The Arizona Diamondbacks gave Hazen a contract extension Wednesday that will keep him as the team's general manager through the 2028 season, according to Nick Piercoro of The Arizona Republic.

A Weymouth native, Hazen spent more than a decade with the Red Sox before taking over the Diamondbacks in 2016. He was among the names that would have made sense to take over the Red Sox following Chaim Bloom's firing as Boston's chief baseball officer.

But Hazen, 47, is staying in the desert for at least five more years, where he'll look to continue to build the D-Backs into a title contender.

Arizona is in the playoffs for the second time under Hazen after an 84-78 season, claiming one of the National League Wild Card spots. Though Arizona lost 110 games in 2021, the franchise has a winning record in four of Hazen's six seasons.

There was a chance the Red Sox could have poached from Hazen's baseball ops. staff to fill their void, but Arizona assistant GMs Amiel Sawdaye and Mike Fitzgerald also received contract extensions from the D-Backs, according to The Arizona Republic.