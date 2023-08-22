Mike Gesicki returns, Ezekiel Elliott sees uptick in action at Patriots practice

FOXBORO -- Three injured Patriots returned to the practice field on Tuesday, as the team gears up for its final preseason tune-up Friday night in Nashville.

Tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder), receiver/running back Ty Montgomery (undisclosed), and running back Pierre Strong (concussion) were all back for New England as the team began on-field preparation for its preseason finale against the Titans. Gesicki and Strong were both sporting red no-contact jerseys at Tuesday's practice.

Gesicki caught some passes and moved well during his time on the field, as he works back from the mild dislocated shoulder that he suffered on August 14.

It was a fairly low-intensity workout for the Patriots, who were supposed to be in joint practices with the Titans this week. But Bill Belichick canceled those joint sessions and the team's week in Tennessee after cornerback Isaiah Bolden was injured during Saturday's preseason game in Green Bay, resulting in Bolden to be carted off the field and the game to be suspended.

Earlier Tuesday, Belichick said that Bolden has entered the NFL's concussion protocol.

Receivers Tyquan Thornton and Tre Nixon, cornerback Jonathan Jones, and offensive linemen Mike Onwenu, Cole Strange, and Calvin Anderson all remain out for New England.

One Patriots player who put in plenty of work on Tuesday was running back Ezekiel Elliott, who got lots of run behind lead back Rhamondre Stevenson. Elliott also put in work as a pass-catcher, hauling in throws from Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe during the session.

Elliott will likely see his first game action with the Patriots on Friday night.