Mike Gesicki crashed in Mac Jones' basement when he was in town for offseason throwing session

FOXBORO -- Mike Gesicki made a move to New England in free agency, and he'll eventually make an actual move to the region. But when he arrived in town for an offseason throwing session without a place to stay, the tight end's new quarterback had his back.

Mac Jones invited Gesicki to join him and a handful of other Patriots offensive players for a throwing session in Walpole during the offseason. Gesicki was happy to partake and get to know his new teammates, but he had nowhere to stay.

So, like a good quarterback would for one of his new targets, Jones let Gesicki crash at his place. And he didn't just put a pillow and blanket on his couch. Jones let him have run of his basement.

"It was cool. I came up here and he reached out to me. I ended up staying over at his house, just kind of getting to know him, building that relationship and that chemistry. It was cool," Gesicki told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Thursday. "It was a good opportunity. Bailey [Zappe] was out there that day, too. It was good for a lot of guys to gain camaraderie and get to work.

"He's got a nice set up over there. He's got a nice setup in the basement," Gesicki said of Jones' pad.

In addition to Jones, Zappe, and Gesicki, receiver Tyquan Thornton, running back Pierre Strong, and tight end Scotty Washington also took part in the throwing session. Gesicki, who spent the first five years of his NFL career in Miami, liked what he saw out of Jones.

"Really cool dude. Cool personality. I love the energy and the juice he kind of brings to throwing sessions and stuff," Gesicki said. "Great arm, accurate, all that kind of stuff. I want to make sure I check all the boxes because I know everyone is going to want to talk about it. He's awesome. Really excited to continue working with him."

Gesicki enjoyed a breakout season in 2021, catching a career-high 73 passes for 780 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Dolphins. But while he caught five touchdowns in 2022 (including one against the Patriots in Week 17), his overall numbers dipped to just 32 receptions for 362 yards under new Miami head coach Mike McDaniel.

Now, he's eager to see what he can do under Bill Belichick.

"Obviously, that is definitely one of the things you get coming here. It's an exciting opportunity," he said. "There's a ton of knowledge coming from the head coach and I'm excited to gain some of that knowledge and get his perspective."