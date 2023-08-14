Mike Gesicki suffers apparent arm injury during Monday's practice
FOXBORO -- The Patriots have dealt with a litany of injuries to their offensive line, but had some good luck health-wise everywhere else on the roster this summer. That changed Monday afternoon.
New England tight end Mike Gesicki left Monday's practice in Foxboro with an apparent arm injury. It occurred during a tackling drill after Gesicki took the brunt of a hit by linebacker Jahlani Tavai.
It looked as though Gesicki was holding his right arm as he made his way off the field with trainer Jim Whalen, according to the reporters on site in Foxboro.
The Patriots signed Gesicki to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million in the offseason. He was supposed to pair with Hunter Henry to give Mac Jones and the New England offense a 1-2 punch at tight end this season.
Gesicki has been durable throughout his career, missing just a single game in the 2020 season throughout his five-year career with the Dolphins. Though his usage was down in Miami last season, he was still always available every Sunday.
New England can ill afford any injury at the tight end position. After Henry and Gesicki, the Pats have roster hopefuls Anthony Firkser, Johnny Lumpkin, Matt Sokol, and Scotty Washington on their tight end depth chart.
Should Gesicki's injury turn into something serious, it would greatly improve the odds of one of those other tight ends making the roster by the end of training camp.
Monday's practice was the final session the Patriots will hold in Foxboro before leaving for Green Bay and joint practices with the Packers on Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of Saturday night's preseason tilt at Lambeau Field.
