Mike Gesicki suffers apparent arm injury during Monday's practice

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have dealt with a litany of injuries to their offensive line, but had some good luck health-wise everywhere else on the roster this summer. That changed Monday afternoon.

New England tight end Mike Gesicki left Monday's practice in Foxboro with an apparent arm injury. It occurred during a tackling drill after Gesicki took the brunt of a hit by linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

It looked as though Gesicki was holding his right arm as he made his way off the field with trainer Jim Whalen, according to the reporters on site in Foxboro.

TE Mike Gesicki left practice early Monday after landing hard on his side during a 1-on-1 tackling drill (new drill in 2023 with tackling to ground).



LB Jahlani Tavai was the tackler and Gesicki took the brunt of it. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 14, 2023

Biggest news of the day: Mike Gesicki left practice after an early tackling drill and didn’t return.



Looked like he was holding his right arm as he went to the locker room with Jim Whelan. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 14, 2023

Something to monitor: Patriots TE Mike Gesicki appeared to suffer an injury at today’s practice and left the field. The Pats don’t have much TE depth, so they need to hope Gesicki is OK.



Their next practice is in Green Bay Wednesday. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) August 14, 2023

The Patriots signed Gesicki to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million in the offseason. He was supposed to pair with Hunter Henry to give Mac Jones and the New England offense a 1-2 punch at tight end this season.

Gesicki has been durable throughout his career, missing just a single game in the 2020 season throughout his five-year career with the Dolphins. Though his usage was down in Miami last season, he was still always available every Sunday.

New England can ill afford any injury at the tight end position. After Henry and Gesicki, the Pats have roster hopefuls Anthony Firkser, Johnny Lumpkin, Matt Sokol, and Scotty Washington on their tight end depth chart.

Should Gesicki's injury turn into something serious, it would greatly improve the odds of one of those other tight ends making the roster by the end of training camp.

Monday's practice was the final session the Patriots will hold in Foxboro before leaving for Green Bay and joint practices with the Packers on Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of Saturday night's preseason tilt at Lambeau Field.