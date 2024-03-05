Mike Evans had zero interest in signing with Patriots, according to report

After a childhood stroke, Norwood's Matt Malley, uses his love of sports to manage BC's basketball t

BOSTON -- Mike Evans was supposed to be the biggest name on the free-agent market among wide receivers. He had other plans though.

The 30-year-old, who spent the first 10 years of his potential Hall of Fame career in Tampa Bay, re-upped with the Buccaneers on Monday. He got paid top dollar to do so, inking a two-year, $52 million deal with $35 million guaranteed. But he probably could have made some more if he waited to hit the open market next week. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, at least eight teams planned to pursue him in free agency.

One of those teams was the Patriots. But apparently, that one was never going to happen, per Evans' wishes.

"Even before Evans agreed to a two-year contract Monday to stay in Tampa Bay, the receiver had no interest in coming to the Patriots," The Athletic's Chad Graff reported.

Graff also added that quarterback Baker Mayfield -- who threw passes to Evans last season in Tampa -- may feel similarly about New England.

"Early indications are that Mayfield plans to consider other options -- likely the Buccaneers, Vikings and Falcons - before the Patriots could become serious contenders for his services," Graff wrote. "In short, despite the Patriots' connections to Mayfield, New England is not expected to be at the top of his wish list."

It's not the promising overture to free agency, which begins next week, for a Patriots team that has several critical areas of need on the roster. Yet with over $100 million in cap space to work with, the Patriots will have money on their side when the legal tampering period opens on Monday. With uncertainties across the roster and with the unknown of a rookie head coach, dollar signs may be the best way for the Patriots to lure in talent next week in free agency.