Red Sox fan camps out alone outside Fenway Park waiting for Opening Day tickets

BOSTON - Hundreds of fans once lined up to sleep outside Fenway Park the night before Opening Day to get tickets at the box office.

On Thursday, there was just one.

Mike Columbare of Pembroke was all by himself, bundled up alone in the cold, sitting in a chair overnight on Lansdowne Street, the first and only person in line waiting for an Opening Day ticket.

Mike Columbare of Pembroke sat alone outside Fenway Park on March 30, 2023, to get Opening Day tickets. Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

"We're just going to hang out until everyone gets here and start the festivities early and go on into the park," Columbare told WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni.

Columbare said despite the convenience of mobile tickets, he's camped out under the Green Monster before Opening Day for more than 10 years so he can get an actual ticket in his hand to celebrate the start of the baseball season.

By 9 a.m. a second person had joined him in line.

Game time is just after 2 p.m.