Mikai Thomson arrested for deadly shooting of Xavier Rivas in Dorchester

DORCHESTER – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting late Saturday night in Dorchester.

Mikai Thomson, 21, of Dorchester has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm.

The shooting happened at around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Old Road and Michigan Ave. Xavier Rivas, 22, of Boston was rushed to the hospital by Boston EMS but was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Thomson originally for various firearm charges and assault and battery on a police officer. He will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on September 5.