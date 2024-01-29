Poor sleep quality plays key role to predicting future migraines, study shows

BOSTON - A new study identifies factors that might predict whether someone will have a migraine headache the next day.

Chronic migraines are a leading cause of disability in people under 50, affecting more than 10% of people worldwide.

In this new study published in the journal Neurology, researchers asked 477 people between the ages seven and 84, half of whom had a history of migraines, to use a mobile app to rate their mood, energy, stress, and headaches four times a day for two weeks.

They also rated their sleep quality once a day.

They found that participants who had poor sleep quality and low energy were more likely to have a migraine the next morning.

Those with an increase in energy and more than usual stress were more likely to have a migraine later the next day.

This data suggests that a person's biological clock plays an integral role in migraine onset and knowing that could lead to better ways to prevent and treat migraines in the future.