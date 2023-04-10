Abortion pill ruling 'takes away freedom,' Healey says in announcing protections for Mass.

BOSTON – Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced plans aimed at protecting abortion access in the state, including access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

On Friday, a federal judge in Texas issued a ruling that suspends the Food and Drug Administration's approval for the pill, which has been used for decades. The Department of Justice has filed an appeal against the judge's ruling.

During a Monday press conference, Healey announced an executive order that she says will protect licensed doctors and pharmacists in Massachusetts and allow them to continue providing mifepristone to patients.

In addition, Healey said she asked the University of Massachusetts to buy 15,000 doses of mifepristone to provide to women in need of a medical abortion.

"The good news here today in Massachusetts is that we are not going to tolerate this," Healey said.

The Democratic governor said mifepristone is safe and effective, and the "gold standard of medication abortion care."

"This political intervention into basic medical care hurts women at what can be a difficult and heartbreaking time, putting those experiencing pregnancy loss through greater comfort, greater pain, and in some cases threatening their lives," Healey said. "It harms patients, undermines medical expertise and takes away freedom. It's an attempt to punish, to shame, to marginalize women. It's unnecessary, it's terrible."