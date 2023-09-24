Watch CBS News
Middleton DoorDash driver follows GPS into body of water while delivering Dunkin' order

MIDDLETON – A DoorDash driver bringing Dunkin' to a customer got their car partially submerged in water after following their GPS down a dirt road.

It happened around noon on Friday.

The driver said they were delivering Dunkin' to a home on Mill Street. The driver said they followed their GPS, but ended up in a body of water.

car-2.jpg
A DoorDash driver became stuck while delivering Dunkin' in Middleton. Middleton Police

When Middleton police arrived, they found the car still running and partially submerged in water.

The driver asked to be taken to an area hospital.

Police said the car was towed from the scene. It does not appear any fluids leaked into the water.

The driver is expected to be charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle. A request for immediate threat suspension was filed with the Registry of Motor Vehicles. 

