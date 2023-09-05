Middlesex Sheriff's Office warns of phone scams threatening arrest

WOBURN - The Middlesex Sheriff's Office is warning residents that phone scammers claiming to be from the sheriff's office are attempting to steal hundreds - or thousands - of dollars from them.

Residents have said they've received calls from individuals claiming to be members of the sheriff's office and claiming the resident has unpaid fines or warrants for missed jury duty. The caller then says the resident needs to pay to clear up the matter, even asking for fines to be paid in pre-paid credit cards. Some of the callers used the names of actual employees at the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said anyone who receives a scam phone call should call the sheriff's office at 978-667-1711 and speak with the Inner Perimeter Security Unit. The sheriff's office also has information on its website about protecting yourself from scams.