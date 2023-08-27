Middleboro teen Dominic Driscoll gets day with Red Sox thanks to Make-a-Wish

BOSTON - A Middleboro teenager got to spend the day with the Boston Red Sox on Saturday thanks to Make-a-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Dominic Driscoll, 14, has congenital heart disease and has undergone three open heart surgeries. His wish was to spend the day with the Red Sox and he and his family headed to Fenway Park Saurday, where they got VIP treatment.

Dominic and his family got a tour of Fenway, went inside the Green Monster and watched batting practice on the field. Dominic also got to throw out the first pitch to none other than David Ortiz.

Dominic got to throw out the first pitch to David Ortiz before a Red Sox game as part of his wish. Boston Red Sox

Dominic is one of the top amateur power-hitting and pitching prospects in the country and hopes to be the first player with congenital heart disease to be drafted by a Major League Baseball team.