Middleboro school counselor accused of assaulting student

MIDDLEBORO - A Middleboro school counselor is accused of assaulting a 10-year-old student. Steve Adamec, 50, of Attleboro, pleaded not guilty to assault charges on Monday.

Police were called to the READS Collaborative school Friday afternoon. Adamec was an adjustment counselor at the school.

Police say he dragged the 10-year-old student out of a classroom, pushed him into a door and then struck him across the face.

Adamaec was charged with assault and battery on a child, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit crime/solicitation of a crime and assault and battery on a person with intellectual disability.

Adamec was released on bail and was ordered to stay away from the victim.