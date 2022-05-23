Watch CBS News
Local News

Middleboro man with salmonella symptoms angry about how Jif peanut butter recall was handled

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MIDDLEBORO -- Some Jif Peanut Butter products have been recalled after more than a dozen people have become sick nationwide. According to the FDA, the peanut butter may be contaminated with salmonella. 

At least one of those people is from Massachusetts. 

A Middleboro man contacted WBZ-TV, saying he has symptoms of a salmonella infection. He's not happy about how the recall was handled. 

"It made me even sicker when I read about it. I kept looking at the label for a while and I figured 'no, none of that fits, but then finally I saw the numbers are right in the groups," Michael Kane said. 

"I think I'm madder that they're calling it a voluntary recall and then they say 'if you have this, throw it away.' I think they need to make it right somehow. I don't know the type of numbers they sell but I bet you they sell a hundred thousand bottles. So they get their money from the stores for it, I paid the store for it, I bring it home, I get sick, throw it away. Meanwhile, they made their money, the stores made their money and they call it a voluntary recall like 'hey look what we're doing, we're getting ahead of this,'" he continued.

It's unclear if Michael's illness is included in the CDC's total, but the agency said it is likely that there are many other cases who got sick. 

For a full list of the recalled items, visit the FDA's website.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 23, 2022 / 5:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.