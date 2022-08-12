Middleboro advances to Little League World Series

Team from Middleboro heading to Little League World Series

Team from Middleboro heading to Little League World Series

Team from Middleboro heading to Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Conn. - For the first time in a decade, a team from Massachusetts is going to the Little League World Series.

Middleboro defeated a team from Bangor, Maine 10-1.

They will now represent New England in the international tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania later this month, and there's a lot of local pride in the achievement.

"The Town of Middleboro is proud of you!" the police department posted to Facebook. "Bring home the title!"

The last time a team from the state went to the Little League World Series was Peabody in 2009.