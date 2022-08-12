Middleboro advances to Little League World Series
BRISTOL, Conn. - For the first time in a decade, a team from Massachusetts is going to the Little League World Series.
Middleboro defeated a team from Bangor, Maine 10-1.
They will now represent New England in the international tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania later this month, and there's a lot of local pride in the achievement.
"The Town of Middleboro is proud of you!" the police department posted to Facebook. "Bring home the title!"
The last time a team from the state went to the Little League World Series was Peabody in 2009.
