Watch CBS News
Local News

Middleboro advances to Little League World Series

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Team from Middleboro heading to Little League World Series
Team from Middleboro heading to Little League World Series 00:48

BRISTOL, Conn. - For the first time in a decade, a team from Massachusetts is going to the Little League World Series.

Middleboro defeated a team from Bangor, Maine 10-1.

They will now represent New England in the international tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania later this month, and there's a lot of local pride in the achievement.

"The Town of Middleboro is proud of you!" the police department posted to Facebook. "Bring home the title!"

The last time a team from the state went to the Little League World Series was Peabody in 2009. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 8:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.