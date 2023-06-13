Middleboro boy takes 'only two genders' t-shirt case to federal court

BOSTON - A federal judge is now deciding whether the Middleboro School Department violated a seventh grader's rights with its t-shirt policy.

Twelve-year-old Liam Morrison was sent home from school for wearing a t-shirt that said "There are only two genders."

Liam Morrison of Middleboro wearing "There are only two genders" t-shirt The Morrison Family

Teachers argued the shirt made students feel unsafe, but the Morrison family says it is their son's First Amendment right to wear the shirt.

"The constitution protects the rights of all students and schools can restrict speech when it actually disrupts what's going on in school because obviously, they have to run a school but it can't restrict speech just because it disagrees with a student's viewpoint or thinks that it's offensive," said Logan Spena, an attorney representing the Morrison family.

Spena say it appears the judge is going to side with the school and if that happens, they'll appeal.