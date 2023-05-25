Middle-schooler charged with attacking fellow student with razor blade in Blackstone
BLACKSTONE - A 12-year-old student is facing charges after police said he sliced another student's hand with a razor blade at school Thursday morning in Blackstone.
Police said the 12-year-old boy brought a razor to Frederick W. Harnett Middle School and during an altercation, cut an 11-year-old boy's hand. The 11-year-old was taken to the hospital, where his injury required stitches.
The 12-year-old is expected to be summonsed to Milford Juvenile Court at a later date.
Police said the two boys are known to each other and there's no threat against the school community.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.