Middle-schooler charged with attacking fellow student with razor blade in Blackstone

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BLACKSTONE - A 12-year-old student is facing charges after police said he sliced another student's hand with a razor blade at school Thursday morning in Blackstone.

Police said the 12-year-old boy brought a razor to Frederick W. Harnett Middle School and during an altercation, cut an 11-year-old boy's hand. The 11-year-old was taken to the hospital, where his injury required stitches.

The 12-year-old is expected to be summonsed to Milford Juvenile Court at a later date.

Police said the two boys are  known to each other and there's no threat against the school community.

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 3:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

