Michael Cox to be named new Boston Police commissioner, I-Team learns

BOSTON – The Boston Police Department will get a new commissioner on Wednesday, and the I-Team has learned that Mayor Michelle Wu is naming Michael Cox to the position.

Cox is a former Boston police officer and the current police chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

In 2020, Cox talked exclusively to the WBZ-TV about being mistaken for a suspect and beaten 25 years ago in Boston.

In January 1995, Cox and his partner were working undercover in the gang unit when they got a radio call about a shooting in Roxbury. In the process of chasing the shooting suspect, Cox was severely beaten by fellow officers and was left on the ground until members of his own unit arrived and called for EMS.

Cox, who suffered head injuries and kidney damage, said the department put up plenty of resistance, and tried to cover up what happened. Late night threatening phone calls and slashed tires are just some of what Cox said his family was subjected to at the hands of the police.

Michael Cox during his time at the Boston Police Department. CBS Boston

"It was clear these people wanted me gone," Cox said. "I was like, 'This is not going to stop. Even if I leave it's not going to stop."

Cox refused to leave. And over the course of 30 years, he rose to the highest uniform rank in the Boston Police Department before taking the Michigan job in 2019.

The city's last commissioner, Dennis White, was fired more than a year ago by then-acting mayor Kim Janey, four months after he was sworn in by former Mayor Marty Walsh.

White served only two days as commissioner before he was placed on leave when allegations of domestic violence made by his ex-wife resurfaced. The allegations dated back to the 1990s.

In a lawsuit filed against the city and Janey, White argued he was discriminated against.

On Tuesday, a federal judge dismissed 11 claims and allowed three to move forward regarding due process, defamation, and right to privacy.

White denies he engaged in domestic violence at anytime against anyone, his attorney said.

Boston's new police commissioner is set to be formally introduced at 11 a.m.

Superintendent-In-Chief Gregory Long has been serving as acting police commissioner.