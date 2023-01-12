Parents of Michael Conlon, man shot by Newton Police, file lawsuit

NEWTON - The parents of a shot and killed by Newton Police in 2021 are suing filed a lawsuit against individual police officers and the city on the two-year anniversary of their son's death.

On Jan. 5, 2021, Newton Police were called when a break-in at Indulge! candy store. Police found Michael Conlon, 28, with a knife and shot him when he came at them.

The shooting was deemed justified and in the initial investigation. At the time of the shooting, Middlesex District Attorney suggests that Conlon refused to comply with commands to drop the knife. Newton Police officers used a beanbag shotgun and a trooper used a Taser to try to subdue him.

However, Michael's parents, Robert and Betsy Conlon, said it was the beanbag shotgun that triggered the charge. They said Michael, who had a history of mental health issues and feared police, had dropped the knife and was calling for his father when police pulled the beanbag shotgun out, causing Michael to panic. The said when the beanbag shotgun jammed, Michael picked up his knife and rushed at the officers.

"Despite the physical impossibility of Michael harming any civilians at that moment, despite the fact that Michael was smoking a cigarette and had dropped his knife voluntarily, despite the Defendants' knowledge that law enforcement professionals specially trained in de-escalation were on their way and expected to arrive in minutes, despite the Defendants' ability to create both a barrier and spatial separation between themselves and Michael, despite the clear indications that Michael was experiencing a mental crisis that had impacted his decision to wield a knife in the first place, despite the fact that Michael was pleading desperately for his father (Plaintiff Robert Conlon), despite the repeated statements by the Defendants themselves that they 'had all the time in the world,' despite the written protocols instructing officers in hostage or barricade situations to 'await the arrival of hostage negotiation personnel,' 'Slow everything down,' and 'DO NOT RUSH,' the Conlons said a police officer was ordered "'take the shot' with the less-than-lethal shotgun."

The Conlons also allege that the Newton Police Department were aware of Michael's struggle with mental health issues at the time of the shooting and that several officers knew a social worker was waiting outside to talk to Michael. The lawsuit also claims that Michael believed he was a simulation "and questioned whether the Defendants and other officers present were real police officers."

The Conlons have asked for a trial by jury.