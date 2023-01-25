Miami Heat simultaneously troll Dallas Cowboys and Boston Celtics after comeback victory

BOSTON -- The season for winter sports teams can be long. It's important to have some fun along the way.

The Miami Heat social media team seems to subscribe to that line of thinking, based on the postgame tweet from Tuesday night.

After pulling off a comeback victory over the Celtics, the Miami Heat official Twitter account sent out the following message: "Celtics gave away the ball 17 times in the narrow loss to the HEAT, in a matchup the Celtics had a chance to win if they didn't again generate self-inflicted wounds."

That tweet came after Jayson Tatum committed an ugly turnover on Boston's penultimate possession, when the Celtics had a chance to tie or win the game at the buzzer.

Celtics gave away the ball 17 times in the narrow loss to the HEAT, in a matchup the Celtics had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds. pic.twitter.com/ySg1DVRsko — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 25, 2023

In a vacuum, that may be a confusing tweet. But to the very-online community, it was obviously a direct play at a tweet sent out by the Dallas Cowboys' official Twitter account after Sunday's playoff loss.

Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds.#DALvsSF | #DallasCowboys — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 23, 2023

That rather pointed tweet from the official Cowboys account drew quite a bit of reaction on the ol' internet over the past few days, so the Heat tried to remix a bit to get some (hashtag) engagement. In that regard, it was a success. It technically came at the expense of the Celtics, but more so at the expense of the Cowboys. That's something that a large portion of America will usually get behind.