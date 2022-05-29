Watch CBS News
Miami Heat fined $25K for rules violations in Game 6 vs Celtics

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON – The Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules regarding bench decorum during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics. 

During the game, Miami players stood in the team bench area but away from the bench. The league said they "were on, encroaching upon, or entering the playing court during live game action."   

The Heat beat the Celtics 111-103. Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday night in Miami.

First published on May 28, 2022 / 8:52 PM

