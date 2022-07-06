MetroWest Medical Center owners push to end some cancer services

Some cancer services may no longer be offered at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Tenet Health, the owner of MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, is pushing to end some cancer services at the facility. Now, the state needs to decide if those treatments should be considered essential to the community.

The public will have the chance to weigh in on the move Wednesday during a hearing that is being held by the Department of Public Health in Framingham.

The DPH received a 90-day notice in May from the CEO of the medical center, documenting the proposed closure of oncology infusion and radiation oncology services at the Framingham Union campus.

The owners cited declining demand for its cancer services as the reason for the decision.

The medical center plans for its cancer services to be consolidated with sister facility St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester. MetroWest will still provide medical oncology, cancer screening, imaging, and cancer-related surgical procedures.

"For patients coping with a cancer diagnosis, the stress, anxiety and physical strain can be an enormous burden, which makes local access to treatment vital for positive outcomes," Donna Kelly-Williams, the president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, said in a statement.

Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Katherine Clark, the assistant speaker of the House, called for Tenet Healthcare to reconsider the closure.

"To terminate these services will exacerbate health inequities for the most vulnerable patients," the lawmakers said in a letter.

Wednesday's meeting starts at 6 p.m. in Nevins Hall.