Methuen Police search for motorcycle in hit-and-run that left woman dead

Police searching for motorcycle involved in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

METHUEN - Methuen Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a motorcycle that hit and killed a woman Sunday night.

Investigators said a 62-year-old woman was found lying in the road on Lowell Street just after 8:30 p.m. Witnesses flagged down a police officer who treated her until an ambulance arrived. She was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where she died. Her name has not been released yet. Police said she was from Methuen.

Investigators later found surveillance video that they said showed a motorcycle speeding through the area before it hit the woman. Police said the motorcyclist slowed down and stopped before taking off. They're looking for the driver and the Harley Davidson motorcycle. Authorities said it may be missing a "dark red and grey two-tone fender."

Anyone with information is asked to call Methuen Police at 978-983-8698.