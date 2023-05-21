Methuen veterans, students come together to remember and serve

METHUEN - Over the weekend in Methuen, dozens took part in placing flags on veterans' graves throughout the city.

"Nineteen different teams all go out from here to different sections of the cemetery, and it all gets done simultaneously. It's about service," Methuen Veterans Service Officer Paul Jensen said.

Veteran Roland Pelletier spent the day placing flags at Elmwood Cemetery. "My dad was a World War II vet, and all of my uncles were. I'm a vet of Vietnam, and to me, it's the proper thing to do to show respect," Pelletier said.

The flags are placed in preparation for Memorial Day. A total of 5,000 flags were placed in 10 different cemeteries throughout the city of Methuen. People from all ages took part in the event, which was also student-run.

"This is great way to honor those who died in the services. I also have family members who served. I wanted to be a big part of this as much as I can," Methuen junior Eleanor Murphy said. Murphy is part of the ROTC program at Methuen High School. She and fellow students took great pride in making sure every veteran was represented and remembered.

"I don't come from a veteran family, but I grew up with people who did. To me, it's important they get the recognition they deserve so we can be standing here today," senior Nathaniel Hashem said.