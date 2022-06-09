Watch CBS News
Methuen "lucky store" sells third $1M lottery ticket since May 1

METHUEN – A Methuen convenience store has proven to be quite lucky over the last month.

Brittany Briody of Saugus recently won a $1 million Mega Millions prize by matching the first five numbers of her Quic Pic ticket.

Briody purchased the ticket at Ted's Stateline Mobil on Broadway in Methuen after her mother suggested they stop to buy a ticket because of the business' reputation as a "lucky store."

This marked the third time the store has sold a $1 million winning ticket since May 1. The first two prizes were on instant tickets.

Ted's Stateline Mobil receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the latest winner.

