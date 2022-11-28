Watch CBS News
Metallica bringing world tour to Gillette Stadium in 2024

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

"After the Assignment: Backstage with Metallica"
Metallica talks about the thrill of performing 04:38

FOXBORO - Metallica is embarking on a world tour that will span two years - and it includes a stop in Foxboro.

The legendary heavy metal group will play Gillette Stadium on August 2 and August 4 of 2024.

Metallica is playing two nights in every city on the tour, "with each no Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups," the band says.

Supporting acts for the Foxboro weekend include Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills. 

Two-day tickets go on sale Friday. Click here for ticketing information. 

