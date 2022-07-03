Merrimac Police investigating report of suspicious man approaching teen

MERRIMAC -- Police in Merrimac are investigating a report of a suspicious man approaching a teen Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to Pine and Church streets around 1:30 p.m.

The man allegedly asked a 15-year-old boy multiple times if he needed money or a ride and the boy refused.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 20s with bleach blond hair wearing a multi-colored, vertical-striped tank top with stud earrings. He was last seen driving a silver Toyota sedan with New Hampshire plates and black rims. He drove north towards New Hampshire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Merrimac Police at 978-346-8321.