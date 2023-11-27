Merriam-Webster names 2023 word of the year
BOSTON – Merriam-Webster is unveiling its "word of the year" for 2023.
The word of the year is "authentic."
The Massachusetts-based company said people look up the word fairly heavily, but the searches were boosted during a year of deepfakes and artificial intelligence.
This year's runners up include "rizz," which is slang for romantic appeal or charm.
Other runners up were "implode," "coronation" and "dystopian."
