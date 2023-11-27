Watch CBS News
Local News

Merriam-Webster names 2023 word of the year

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

Merriam-Webster names 2023 word of the year
Merriam-Webster names 2023 word of the year 00:40

BOSTON – Merriam-Webster is unveiling its "word of the year" for 2023.

The word of the year is "authentic."

The Massachusetts-based company said people look up the word fairly heavily, but the searches were boosted during a year of deepfakes and artificial intelligence.

This year's runners up include "rizz," which is slang for romantic appeal or charm.

Other runners up were "implode," "coronation" and "dystopian."

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 8:28 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.