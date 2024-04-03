Mental health treatment can lead to better heart disease outcomes, study says

BOSTON - A growing body of research finds that physical and mental health are tightly linked, especially when it comes to heart health.

There is no doubt that our mental health can impact our physical health. Anxiety and depression can lead to poor sleep, restlessness, a feeling of hopelessness, inactivity, substance use, and poor diet which can either lead to chronic health conditions or exacerbate pre-existing ones.

But does treating mental health conditions actually make a difference? In a recent study in the Journal of the American Heart Association, researchers at Ohio State University looked at more than 1,500 subjects with known heart disease and found that those who received medication and psychotherapy for anxiety or depression were considerably less likely to get readmitted to the hospital or to have to visit an ER. This study and others point to the importance of treating mental illness as a way to improve overall health.