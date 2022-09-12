Watch CBS News
Local News

Mental health could be connected to what time of day you eat

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

HealthWatch: New Botox competitor, a future meat alternative, meal time vs. mental health
HealthWatch: New Botox competitor, a future meat alternative, meal time vs. mental health 02:33

BOSTON -- A study conducted by Brigham and Women's Hospital shows that eating during the day may be better for your mental health than eating at night. 

Researchers disrupted the circadian rhythms of 12 men and seven women to simulate a night shift.

They found that those who ate both during the day and night experienced what they called higher depression-related and anxiety-related moods. Those who only ate during the day didn't experience the same mood changes. 

Now scientists want to see whether changing the timing of meals can help people who have been diagnosed with depression and anxiety. 

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 5:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.