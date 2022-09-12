Mental health could be connected to what time of day you eat

BOSTON -- A study conducted by Brigham and Women's Hospital shows that eating during the day may be better for your mental health than eating at night.

Researchers disrupted the circadian rhythms of 12 men and seven women to simulate a night shift.

They found that those who ate both during the day and night experienced what they called higher depression-related and anxiety-related moods. Those who only ate during the day didn't experience the same mood changes.

Now scientists want to see whether changing the timing of meals can help people who have been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.