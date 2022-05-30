Thousands of flights canceled nationwide during busiest Memorial Day weekend in years

BOSTON – Thousands of flights were canceled around the country on what has been the busiest Memorial Day weekend in years.

According to AAA, just over three million people were expected to fly this weekend.

Boston was one of the top 10 Memorial Day destinations, so Monday figures to be a busy day at Logan Airport.

Travelers across the country had to deal with cancellations in recent days. At Logan Airport, 50 flights were canceled on Saturday. Another 15 were canceled Sunday, followed by 12 more on Monday.

According to FlightAware, Delta canceled the most amount of flights of any airline this weekend with more than 250 canceled nationally on Saturday.

Delta said the cancellations were due to bad weather and air traffic control actions.

A spokesman for Delta said the airline is trying to give people at least 24 hours notice that their flight was canceled.

Delta also told CBS News that 90% of customers who had a flight canceled on Sunday were rebooked later in the day.

To avoid travel troubles on Memorial Day, check with your airline before leaving home and arrive for your flight at least two hours early.