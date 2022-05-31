Watch CBS News
Local News

Volunteers remove 37,000 flags from Boston Common after Memorial Day tribute

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

37,000 flags on Boston Common serve as touching Memorial Day tribute
37,000 flags on Boston Common serve as touching Memorial Day tribute 02:33

BOSTON – Volunteers are hard at work on Tuesday removing 37,000 flags from Boston Common after they were planted over Memorial Day weekend to honor men and women who died in combat.

Diane Nealon, executive director of the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, said the weekend display was a powerful one.

"This event is so meaningful for me, but most importantly for the bereaved families I serve day in and day out. It really showcases the community support for families of the fallen," Nealon said.

Nealon said volunteers removing the flags on Tuesday will examine them and take inventory so they know how many can be used again next Memorial Day.

"Thank you to the City of Boston, to the hundreds of volunteers who supported this, to our military community for what you do day in and day out to keep us safe and keep us free," Nealon said.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 31, 2022 / 1:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.