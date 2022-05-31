Volunteers remove 37,000 flags from Boston Common after Memorial Day tribute

BOSTON – Volunteers are hard at work on Tuesday removing 37,000 flags from Boston Common after they were planted over Memorial Day weekend to honor men and women who died in combat.

Diane Nealon, executive director of the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, said the weekend display was a powerful one.

"This event is so meaningful for me, but most importantly for the bereaved families I serve day in and day out. It really showcases the community support for families of the fallen," Nealon said.

Nealon said volunteers removing the flags on Tuesday will examine them and take inventory so they know how many can be used again next Memorial Day.

"Thank you to the City of Boston, to the hundreds of volunteers who supported this, to our military community for what you do day in and day out to keep us safe and keep us free," Nealon said.