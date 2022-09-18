MEMA provides look into services being provided for migrants at Joint Base Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker released more details Sunday on humanitarian efforts being provided at Joint Base Cape Cod after 50 Venezuelan migrants were unexpectedly sent to Martha's Vineyard.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his office organized the migrants' journey to Massachusetts on two planes as part of his state's relocation program. The group wandered some three-and-a-half miles from the airport to Edgartown.

On Friday, 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard were activated as the migrants were voluntarily relocated to Joint Base Cape Cod.

On Sunday, Baker's office released more details on the services being provided at the facility. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is coordinating efforts to provide them food, shelter and essential services.

Baker said the "dormitory-style" space at Joint Base Cape Cod allows families to remain together.

MEMA services will include access to clothing and hygiene kits, food and drink, transportation, access to health care, access to "technical capabilities" for legal services, case management, and bilingual staff.

Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, a Democrat who represents Martha's Vineyard and Cape Cod, said Sunday he is calling for a federal investigation into DeSantis and others responsible for what he calls "inhumane acts."

"We are requesting that the Department of Justice open an investigation to hold DeSantis & others accountable for these inhumane acts. Not only is it morally criminal, there are legal implications around fraud, kidnapping, deprivation of liberty, and human trafficking," Fernandes tweeted. "I have spoken with our US Attorney Rachel Rollins and am grateful to hear she is pushing for a response from the DOJ."