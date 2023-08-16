Lynn mother Melissa Bagley drowns in Franconia Falls, NH trying to save 10-year-old son

LINCOLN, N.H. - Melissa Bagley, a 44-year-old mother from Lynn, Massachusetts, drowned trying to save her 10-year-old-son in New Hampshire.

Investigators said Bagley's family and a friend hiked to Franconia Falls Tuesday afternoon when the boy slipped and fell into the water. He couldn't get out because of the current so his mother jumped into the river to get him. She started to have trouble and two of her other children jumped in to help. They got the boy out, but his 18-year-old brother ended up trapped in the rocks and current.

The father found his wife on a rock and immediately began CPR but she died. He was able to save his 18-year-old son. The teen was was later taken to Littleton Hospital for treatment.

"This is an ongoing investigation, but alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor," New Hampshire State Police said in a statement Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (603) 227-2115 or (603) 846-3333.